Bord Bia’s spending rules breach and why the Irish are such good savers

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Bord Bia breached State spending rules for the second year in a row in 2025, as €1.2 million of expenditure was carried out without following proper tendering processes. Killian Woods has the details from its annual report.

Almost one in every €5 of disposable income is now being saved, putting us on a par with those renowned German savers. In her weekly Your Money feature, Fiona Reddan asks why Irish people are such good savers.

In our Q&A, a reader wonders about the capital gains tax implications of her husband transferring shares to her and vice versa. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

Social media’s age of the follower is being replaced by the tyranny of the recommender machine, writes Hugh Linehan in his media column.

New figures show that big pharma’s Irish exports injected life into euro zone growth in the second quarter of this year. Another illustration of the Irish tail wagging the European dog, writes Cantillon.

Fallout from the delayed information technology (IT) system to manage trains across Irish Rail’s network looks like it could end up in court. Martin Wall reports on the latest in this saga.

The volume of construction across the State registered “only a slight expansion” last month, as the housing sector in particular “decreased solidly” from July to August, according to findings from an AIB survey. Stephen Conneely reports.

Irish engineering firm DECI is expanding its global operations, adding 250 jobs as it opens a new office in the US. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

For those planning for retirement, a chilly reality awaits as it dawns on them that the sums might not add up, writes Cantillon.

In Me & My Money, chef and food writer Catherine Fulvio says she “dare not add up the receipts to figure out how much my kitchen cost”. She spoke to Tony Clayton-Lea.

The Dromoland Castle Estate, a five-star hotel in Co Clare, will close for about six months s it undergoes a redevelopment worth €55 million in advance of next year’s Ryder Cup golf tournament some 50 kilometres away at Adare Manor.

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