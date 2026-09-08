Engineering company DECI to open US office, creating 250 jobs

Irish engineering firm DECI is expanding its global operations, adding 250 jobs as it opens a new office in the US.

The move, which will see it open a base in Chicago and add jobs there, is a major expansion for the Limerick company as it pursues its international growth strategy.

The bulk of the jobs are expected to be created in the US.

DECI, which specialises in delivering complex projects, is targeting growth in the world’s data centre market. The company provides commissioning, testing, project management services, and quality and tracking documentation for projects in life sciences and energy.

The office will be its first in the US. It joins the existing offices in Limerick, Kildare, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland and Norway, and will support the company’s engineers and project managers in the US, allowing it to work closely with clients.

“Expanding our North American presence with the opening of our Chicago office is a defining moment for DECI in the US,” said Colm Phelan, managing director of DECI. “It puts us closer to our clients, suppliers and the wider construction community, and it strengthens our ability to deliver the rigorous CxA commissioning and testing that mission-critical projects demand, right where our clients need us.”

DECI is already active in the US, working on a number of large data centres across the country. Its specialist commissioning and testing services are expected to be in further demand, as projects become increasingly complex.

The expansion will also give the company access to the expanding data centre market there, which is being fuelled by demand for AI and other digital services. That has led to significant capital investment in new and expanded data centre capacity across the country.

Founded in 1994, DECI has operations in Ireland, the US, the UK, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, India, and Saudi Arabia. It specialises in the data centre, life sciences, energy generation, and industrial infrastructure sectors.