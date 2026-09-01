Customer relations company Klaviyo to expand Dublin headquarters

Klaviyo, which offers tools for online shops to communicate with customers, is moving its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters to the 57,264 square-foot space at One Le Pole Square. Photograph: Getty Images

Autonomous customer relationship management company Klaviyo has signed a 10-year deal for its Dublin-based headquarters that will see it expand its presence here.

The company, which offers tools for online shops to communicate with customers, is moving its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters to the 57,264 square-foot space at One Le Pole Square.

The move from its current office on Dame Street will give the company room to expand, with plans to grow its team to more than 250 people as its business continues to build.

“The team we’ve built in Dublin already plays an important role in how Klaviyo serves our customers across EMEA. This isn’t a satellite office. We’re building a team here that has real ownership and is making important decisions about how we grow and operate across the region,” said Carmel Galvin, chief people officer at Klaviyo.

“This investment gives that team a permanent home built for the work ahead. For builders who want real ownership, meaningful problems to solve, and the chance to help shape Klaviyo’s growth in EMEA, Dublin is going to be an exciting place to build a career.”

The expansion also deepens Klaviyo’s long-term investment in Ireland. The new office is expected to open in 2027.

Will the upcoming budget drive inflation and increase costs for Irish households? Listen | 29:13

The Dublin headquarters provides an anchor point for Klaviyo’s other European teams in London, Paris and Munich.

The company provides a business-to-consumer platform that combines AI and marketing to use real-time customer data to personalise their interactions. Companies such as Mattel, Glossier and Liquid Death are among the 205,000 paying customers using its infrastructure and integrations.

The company has been growing its business in recent month. Revenue outside the Americas grew 35 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2026. EMEA revenue outside the UK grew more than 41 per cent year-over-year in the same period. International markets now account for 37 per cent, a small increase from 35 per cent a year earlier.