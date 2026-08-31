Vertiv’s Irish profits more than double as data centre equipment sales surge

Taoiseach Micheál Martin with Paul Ryan, Vertiv president for EMEA, at the announcement that Vertiv is significantly expanding its presence in Ireland. Photograph: Maxwells

The Irish unit of Vertiv, a data centre parts manufacturer, booked a significant rise in profits last year as sales of IT infrastructure equipment surged.

New financial filings for Vertiv Ireland Limited, which makes power, cooling and IT infrastructure for data centres and other commercial settings, have shown revenues rose from €131.2 million to €182.5 million last year.

In the financial year, cost of sales fell 23 per cent to €41.7 million and pretax profits more than doubled from €43.6 million to €111.6 million.

In 2025, the directors of Vertiv Ireland Limited approved payment of a €62 million dividend. A note in the directors’ report added the board approved a further €100 million distribution payout this year.

Further details in the annual report for Vertiv Holdings, the Irish subsidiary’s parent firm, showed it paid $33.8 million (€29.2 million) in Irish corporation tax last year, which represented 7.9 per cent of $428.2 million of total taxes paid in 2025.

Vertiv, an Ohio-based company that has set up its Irish operation in Donegal, has been rapidly growing its presence in the country in recent years.

Since the beginning of the year, it has added more than 500 new staff to its Irish operations. Earlier this month, it announced plans to create 300 new jobs in Donegal and develop a new 7,000sq m production facility at its current base in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

The new space will add to the company’s existing operations in Burnfoot, Co Donegal; Campsie in Derry; its central procurement office in Limerick; and a sales and service office in Dublin. The company now employs close to 2,500 people on the island of Ireland.

Last February, Vertiv’s annual report showed the company recorded total global sales of $10.2 billion (€8.8 billion) in 2025.

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At the time, the company disclosed its order backlog had more than doubled from $7.2 billion to $15 billion due to demand from data centre customers, who are now placing orders “in advance of our ability to fulfil them”.

Vertiv has previously disclosed notable clients of the company include Alibaba and Meta, which have committed to investing billions of dollars in data centre development.

The company said it was expanding manufacturing capacity for critical power equipment to keep up with demand.

Based on the new filings for the Irish operation, Vertiv’s presence in Ireland substantially outperformed the company’s wider Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) divisions in 2025.

The group’s annual report showed sales rose 1.7 per cent to $1.82 billion (€1.6 billion) at Vertiv’s EMEA operations, while operating profits fell 14 per cent to $377.4 million in the 12-month period.