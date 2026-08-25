Newcode poised for growth as it raises €11m in funding

Donna O'Leary, director and head of Newcode AI Ireland. The company as raised €11 million in funding to support its expansion.

Global agentic artificial intelligence (AI) platform Newcode has raised €11 million in funding to support its expansion, as the company grows its total staff to 60.

The latest funding builds on a seed round of €6 million that Newcode closed earlier this year, bringing its total funding to €17 million. The company opened its Irish operations in March with a staff of 30.

Founded by Maged Helmy in 2021, Oslo-headquartered Newcode has built an AI-powered platform for law firms that help enhance operations and streamlines companies. It now works with more than 60 law firms and government agencies in Europe and the US, with annual recurring revenue tripling over the past 12 months.

“The AI revolution is ultimately a great thing for law firms,” said Helmy. “But to transform to AI-native, the legal market needs control and flexibility. Our mission is to help firms build AI capabilities that are truly their own.”

The Series A funding round was led by OnDean Forward, along with significant participation from The LegalTech Fund, and support from Antiportfolio Ventures, Relativity investment arm Rel Labs and existing investors.

“The tech gives law firms a path to own their AI stack and helps them accelerate the use of AI across the practice and business of law,” said Andrew Sieja, Relativity founder and principal partner at OnDean Forward.

The new investment will support the company’s expansion in the US, underpinning customer support, product development, go-to-market, and strategic partnerships.

Head of Newcode Ireland Donna O’Leary said the funding was a “very exciting milestone” in the company’s international expansion.

“We are continuing to drive the business here, with the Bar of Ireland the latest to join our rapidly growing roster of clients, and are focused on exploring further market opportunities that enables our customers to run intelligent, auditable, and context-aware workflows that harness AI.”