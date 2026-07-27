Plans for Tara Street food market scaled back years after council approval

Several buildings between George's Quay and Tara Street will be demolished as part of a new development in the area. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Plans to remodel three buildings on Tara Street and demolish three others on George’s Quay in Dublin city centre to make way for a bar and food market have been scaled back years after they were initially approved.

An application approved in 2023 allowed for the removal of six pre-existing units on the Dublin 2 site and the construction of a 13-vendor food market over three floors, including a rooftop terrace.

However, property developer Luke Keily’s firm has launched a new – and smaller – bid with Dublin City Council seeking permission for nine vendors over two floors under a “retractable roof” with no open-air terrace.

The six-unit site has largely fallen into disuse in recent years, with only one premises actively in use, as a coffee shop. The other five, among them a former key cutting shop and newsagent, are closed.

If approved, the total area of the prospective food hall would be about 375sq m smaller than the proposal granted in 2023, with a significantly reduced basement, slightly enlarged ground floor area and a notably larger first floor.

The original rooftop terrace was envisaged to take up just over 400sq m, according to the application submitted earlier this week on behalf of Greybirch Limited.

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Since 2023, “further design development and site investigations have been carried out”, the application stated, which found the George’s Quay properties “are in poor condition, with some of the walls falling down [or] collapsed”.

“The existing structure is beyond economical repair,” it added, and “as a result cannot feasibly achieve the permission that was granted”.

The new proposals include “a partially retractable roof creating an indoor-outdoor space”, as well as a “void” between the two levels “bringing natural light to the ground floor”.

Revised designs will maintain the building’s original facade and refine “the fenestration and detailing to better complement the Art Deco character”.

Timber surrounds and arches, as well as reeded-effect glass panels, will provide “a more cohesive and sympathetic response to the existing heritage fabric” of the building.

The shop facades on Tara Street “consist of varying rooflines, adding a unique character and context to the urban block”, the application noted, adding that “the proposed use will retain the attractive and unique facades of the Tara building, which are not protected”.

Within a 10-minute walk from Temple Bar, Grafton Street, O’Connell Street and Trinity College, the planning application described the site as “an acknowledged area of significant economic importance to both the city, the region and the State”.

Keily’s projects for surrounding sites on the strip towards the river Liffey date back to 2019, when the property magnate first applied to demolish the Tara Building co-working office, which neighbours the on-again, off-again food market site.

His firm was granted permission to do so and to replace it with a 116-bedroom hotel; however, work on the project never got off the ground. Included within the permission granted was an obligation upon Greybirch to pay more than €250,000 towards public infrastructure.