Planning permission refused for 14-storey office block on site of former City Arts Centre

An Coimisiún Pleanála has refused planning permission to Ventaway Ltd to construct a 14-storey office block scheme on the site of the former City Arts Centre at City Quay in Dublin 2.

The commission’s refusal overturns a decision by Dublin City Council to grant planning permission to Ventaway in July of last year.

Ventaway is headed up by developer David Kennan and Winthrop engineering group founder Barry English and the decision is the latest blow to Ventaway’s plans to redevelop the site.

The council’s planning permission was stalled after three parties, An Taisce, St Laurence O’Toole Trust and The Administrator of the Parish of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and City Quay National School lodged appeals with the planning body.

However, St Laurence O’Toole Trust and The Administrator of the Parish of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and City Quay National School withdrew their appeals in January , leaving An Taisce as the sole appellant.

In its decision, An Coimisiún Pleanála refused planning permission after finding the proposed building, due to its design, scale and massing, “is excessive, bulky and overbearing within the context of the subject site”.

The commission concluded that the proposed design, incorporating a collage of architectural expressions, fails to break down the building into clearly articulated forms to reduce the massing, bulk and overall extent of its scale at this location.

The commission also found the proposed design was not of sufficient architectural quality so as to not detract from the character of the river Liffey conservation area.

In the decision signed off by commissioner Chris McGarry, the commission found that the design, massing and scale, including the uniform building height for most of the building footprint, would result in a negative visual impact on views of the Custom House when viewed from identified “key views”.

However, An Coimisiún Pleanála’s refusal does not end Ventaway’s plans for the site as it currently has a proposal for a 24-storey tower for the same site before the commission under consideration.

Ventaway first lodged its 24-storey proposal with Dublin City Council in 2022 and it was refused planning permission in May 2024 by An Bord Pleanála.

However, following a High Court challenge by Ventaway, Judge Richard Humphreys quashed the May 2024 refusal and remitted the application back to the commission for fresh consideration and a decision is due shortly.