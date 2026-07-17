Business

Planning permission refused for 14-storey office block on site of former City Arts Centre

Dublin City Council had previously given green light to scheme

The former City Arts Centre on City Quay.
The former City Arts Centre on City Quay.
Gordon Deegan
Fri Jul 17 2026 - 17:492 MIN READ

An Coimisiún Pleanála has refused planning permission to Ventaway Ltd to construct a 14-storey office block scheme on the site of the former City Arts Centre at City Quay in Dublin 2.

The commission’s refusal overturns a decision by Dublin City Council to grant planning permission to Ventaway in July of last year.

Ventaway is headed up by developer David Kennan and Winthrop engineering group founder Barry English and the decision is the latest blow to Ventaway’s plans to redevelop the site.

The council’s planning permission was stalled after three parties, An Taisce, St Laurence O’Toole Trust and The Administrator of the Parish of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and City Quay National School lodged appeals with the planning body.

READ MORE

Ireland’s big builders: Who are the new construction heavyweights?

The developers ready to build thousands of new homes

My late mother’s house deeds are missing – can I get another copy?

Meet the men who wanted to build gyms but ended up creating software to run them

However, St Laurence O’Toole Trust and The Administrator of the Parish of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and City Quay National School withdrew their appeals in January , leaving An Taisce as the sole appellant.

In its decision, An Coimisiún Pleanála refused planning permission after finding the proposed building, due to its design, scale and massing, “is excessive, bulky and overbearing within the context of the subject site”.

The commission concluded that the proposed design, incorporating a collage of architectural expressions, fails to break down the building into clearly articulated forms to reduce the massing, bulk and overall extent of its scale at this location.

The commission also found the proposed design was not of sufficient architectural quality so as to not detract from the character of the river Liffey conservation area.

In the decision signed off by commissioner Chris McGarry, the commission found that the design, massing and scale, including the uniform building height for most of the building footprint, would result in a negative visual impact on views of the Custom House when viewed from identified “key views”.

However, An Coimisiún Pleanála’s refusal does not end Ventaway’s plans for the site as it currently has a proposal for a 24-storey tower for the same site before the commission under consideration.

Ventaway first lodged its 24-storey proposal with Dublin City Council in 2022 and it was refused planning permission in May 2024 by An Bord Pleanála.

However, following a High Court challenge by Ventaway, Judge Richard Humphreys quashed the May 2024 refusal and remitted the application back to the commission for fresh consideration and a decision is due shortly.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Gordon Deegan

Gordon Deegan

Gordon Deegan is a contributor to The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning