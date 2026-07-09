Newsagents and local grocers push for cut in employer PRSI rates in Budget 2027

RGDATA says the most effective direct measure to assist newsagents and small-store owners would be a reduction in the relevant rates of employer PRSI. Photograph: Paulo Nunes dos Santos

Newsagents and small grocers require employment costs relief in the upcoming budget to remain viable, the trade group RGDATA has said in a submission.

The representative body for more than 3,000 family-owned convenience stores, forecourts and supermarkets in Ireland has called on the Government to support their members with employment costs and insurance costs through targeted measures in Budget 2027.

RGDATA’s pre-budget submission to the Department of Finance said their members run labour-intensive operations and have faced a 39 per cent increase in employment costs since 2021. It says this is due to a number of Government measures, including increases in the national minimum wage, sick pay and the costs of auto-enrolment.

It added the most effective direct measure to assist small store owners would be a reduction in the relevant rates of employer PRSI.

It has sought a targeted reduction in the employer PRSI rate for small businesses from 9 per cent to 7.5 per cent for weekly earnings up to €552, and from 11.25 per cent to 9 per cent for weekly earnings more than €552.

RGDATA also called on the Government to assist retailers in the reduction of insurance costs, which it has claimed “remain stubbornly high” for public liability and employers’ liability cover.

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It said: “Mechanisms need to be developed to compel insurers to reduce premiums and pass on the benefit of cost savings that have been secured by the industry through the programme for insurance reform.”

RGDATA director general Tara Buckley told The Irish Times the priority for her members in the upcoming budget is a reduction in the cost of doing business.

She said later this month, the state-established Cost of Business Advisory Forum, which was set up in June 2025, is expected to provide its final report to Government.

The body, made up of business owners, retailers, tourism operators, accounting professionals and representative groups including RGDATA, was set up to assess ways to reduce the cost of running a business.

RGDATA’s pre-budget submission said the forum’s recommendations will require budgetary measures to be implemented.

“If Budget 2027 does not enact the budgetary measures identified in the Cost of Business Advisory Forum Report 2027, then the commitments in the Programme for Government on business costs and the comments of the Taoiseach and senior ministers will be counted as purely aspirational and worthless in practical terms,” the submission said.

Buckley added that the Government need to “take the recommendations of this report seriously”.

She said: “Our members are vital for local communities, they provide good jobs and are the glue that holds communities together. Between huge increases in red-tape burden, fuel inflation, insurance costs, this has been a really challenging few years for our members.”