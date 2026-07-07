Owners of vacant Dublin pub repossess premises after occupation by activists

The owners of a vacant pub premises in Dublin’s Liberties, which was taken over by activists, have secured repossession following the arrest of two men, the High Court heard.

On Tuesday, gardaí arrested Eoghan Lynch and Sean Doyle, who previously told the court they were involved in the “acquisition” of the Ardee House, on Chamber Street, last used as a pub in 2011, because it was one of the city’s long-time vacant properties in the midst of a homeless crisis.

The two men had previously refused to obey court orders to leave the premises and stop inviting others into it. The court heard it had been used as a café and for social activities by those in occupation.

Judge Brian Cregan granted the owners, Black Sheep Investments Ltd, which bought the property in 2016 and plans to convert it into apartments, orders for the “attachment and committal” of the two men. This meant the gardaí should arrest them and bring them before the court where they could explain why they should not be jailed for contempt.

When they were brought to court on Tuesday by gardaí, Lyndon MacCann, barrister for Black Sheep Investments, said he was happy to say that as a result of the court’s order and the attendance of gardaí, it had been possible for his client to secure vacant possession.

In those circumstances, he said, it would not be necessary to pursue a committal to prison order against the men.

Doyle, who previously told the court that he was a member of the Revolutionary Housing League and that their actions were done in accordance with decisions of its committee, said it was his group’s policy only to “acquisition” long-term vacant properties.

If it is no longer vacant, it was not within the group’s brief, he said.

The judge struck out the committal application but gave Black Sheep liberty to apply to court should it be required.