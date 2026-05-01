Trump plans to hike tariffs on cars from EU

US president Donald Trump said he would hike tariffs on cars and trucks from the EU. Photograph: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

US president Donald Trump said he will increase tariffs on cars and trucks made in the EU from next week.

In a post to his Truth Social network, Trump said he was making the move “based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal.”

“The Tariff will be increased to 25%,” he added. “It is fully understood and agreed that, if they produce Cars and Trucks in U.S.A. Plants, there will be NO TARIFF.”

The current tariff on cars imported from the EU to the US is 15 per cent.

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