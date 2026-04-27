Galway woman seeks €50m to create new luxury brand as in-demand tech workers suffer higher rates of stress

The Irish tech sector is thriving and a pace setter when it comes to R&D

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Galway entrepreneur Ashley McDonnell has launched a specialist company to invest in Irish fashion and beauty businesses. The aim is to create a luxury brands group to compete on the global stage. Called Vyko Group, the company plans to raise €50 million to fund a number of acquisitions here in 2026. Ciaran Hancock has the story.

In his Your Money column, Dominic Coyle fields a question from a woman who has no children but is trying to leave a property she owns to her niece. The issue, Coyle writes, is that the woman’s niece is entitled to receive no more that €40,000 free of tax from anyone other than her parents.

The roll-out of AI-related projects has tech teams under pressure and at a time when there is a shortage of tech workers. A survey by Dublin-based consultancy Saros suggests three in five information technology (IT) workers in large Irish enterprises say they are suffering from work-related stress due to long hours and project-delivery pressures.

In her weekly column, Financial Times journalist Pilita Clark talks about changes certain airlines are making to their economy cabins. The seats that so many of us use are finally getting an upgrade, she says.

In his weekly column, economist John FitzGerald assesses whether Bawag purchase of PTSB might finally bring much needed competition to Irish banking market. A key factor in the lack of competition now has been that the big three only really operate in Ireland, he writes.

To turbocharge house building, the new Housing Activation Office should focus on mega sites that can deliver thousands of new homes, Ciaran Fitzpatrick, co-founder and chief executive of Fitzpatrick & Heavey Homes, writes in an opinion piece.

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