Disruption for holiday-makers and the weird world of office perks

Aer Lingus is set to cancel or reschedule about 2 per cent of its flights.

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Tens of thousands of holiday-makers face travel disruption this summer with Aer Lingus set to cancel or reschedule about 2 per cent of its flights as it carries out what it describes as “mandatory maintenance” on aircraft.

While the “vast majority” of people will be rescheduled on same day flights, the airline has so far declined to outline exactly how many flights and which routes will be affected.

Meanwhile, financial penalties of more than €17 million were applied to the operators of State-subsidised bus, rail and Luas services in 2024, figures provided by the National Transport Authority (NTA) and the Department of Transport show. Martin Wall has the details.

Facebook and Google have generated profits from advertisements for unregulated health supplements, including products deemed illegal by various national health authorities, in breach of European laws, new research has claimed.

Reset Tech, a German-headquartered non-profit with ties to eBay founder and philanthropist Pierre Omidyar, said it has collected more than 352,000 advertisements promoting so-called clickbait cures on Meta’s and Google’s platforms. Ian Curran has gone through the report.

For decades, Britain’s red-top tabloids have held a powerful grip on the national discourse, swinging elections with their endorsements and shaping celebrity careers.

But in an era of social media feeds, AI summaries and influencer-driven content, media executives are asking how the traditional British tabloids can thrive – and even survive – against digital rivals. Daniel Thomas examines the issue.

The International Energy Agency’s chief Fatih Birol has warned the energy crisis caused by the war in the Middle East could be much worse than anything seen in the past 70 years.

While financial markets believe the crisis will be avoided, there remains a real possibility this won’t happen and, as the IMF warned last week, the resulting energy price shock could push the world into recession.

All that means the State was ill-advised to plunder its war chest ahead of what could be a winter recession, writes John FitzGerald.

Elsewhere, three in four small and medium-sized enterprises have increased prices for customers due to inflation and energy costs, according to a report from Bibby Financial Services, a leading provider of financial support to Irish businesses.

In this week’s opinion slot, Pat McCann, a founder and former chief executive of Dalata, Ireland’s largest hotel chain, says the €5 tourist tax for Dublin is absurd and will only increase cost pressures on hotels.

Meanwhile, London’s 137-year-old law firm Slaughter and May is so old-school that its partners have their own diningroom and wearing brown shoes was until recently deemed a no-no.

So in 2022, when the firm announced a trial to allow people to bring their dogs to work, like some sort of ghastly tech company, it caused a stir. Pilita Clark throws her eye over the weird world of office perks.

Fiona Donnelly, vice-captain of Bohemians, who compete in the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division, tells Me and My Money about her spending habits.

Finally, a reader contacts Q&A for advice on the tax implications of selling sites gifted to them by their father. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.