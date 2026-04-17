Consumers face higher electricity bills and what next for PTSB

With the Strait of Hormuz blockaded there is little prospect of energy prices falling. Photograph: Bakr ALkasem / AFP via Getty Images

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It’s been one of the biggest concerns since the start of the US and Israeli attacks on Iran: what happens to energy prices. With widespread damage already inflicted on the region and the Strait of Hormuz still effectively closed, Barry O’Halloran looks at the ramifications for consumers and why higher home electricity prices appear almost inevitable at this stage.

Austrian bank Bawag has signalled it plans to carry out a deal to free up some of the expensive capital PTSB must hold on its balance sheet against loans, essentially lowering the net cost of its €1.62 billion deal to buy the Irish lender. Joe Brennan has the story.

Meanwhile in Agenda, Joe looks at what is in store for the bank’s staff and customers, and what the deal means for the wider banking landscape in Ireland.

A senior manager with Twitter awarded €550,131 by the Workplace Relations Commission after he had been deemed by the company to have resigned following Elon Musk’s takeover has had the award reduced to €201,458 by the Labour Court. Emmet Malone has the details.

In the interview of the week, Ciarán Hancock meets Eoin Tonge – the new head of Primark – on his plans for the retailer known as Penneys in Ireland.

World markets appear to have almost shrugged off the effects of the Iran war, with the S&P 500 hitting a new intraday high on Thursday. But how long can this optimism last? In his column, Martin Wolf questions whether this can last indefinitely.

Bank of Ireland plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and offer to buy out thousands of legacy shareholders with tiny holdings after their stakes were severely diluted by its crisis-era bailouts. Joe has the story.

A German real estate giant has received planning permission to proceed with its €200 million plan to redevelop and expand Mahon Point shopping centre in Cork City. As Ian reports, the development, which comprises 77,767 sq m of ground floor space, will add some 13,000 sq m of retail space to the existing footprint.

Ian also reports that Ires Reit, the State’s largest private landlord, has estimated that the rents it charges on its portfolio of apartments are about a fifth below market value, but that recent reforms of the rules governing tenancies will allow it to “unlock significant” value.

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