Home prices rose by 6.8% in the 12 months to February

These annual increases in residential property prices represent the lowest annual increases since the 6.2 per cent recorded in February 2024.

Residential property prices rose by 6.8 per cent in the 12 months to February, down from the 7.1 per cent in the year to January, data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

In Dublin, residential property prices saw an increase of 5.6 per cent, while residential property prices outside the capital were 7.8 per cent higher in February when compared with a year earlier.

The annual increase in residential property prices nationally of 6.8 per cent for February was also observed in November 2025 and December 2025.

These annual increases in residential property prices represent the lowest annual increases since the 6.2 per cent recorded in February 2024.

“While the rate of house price growth has eased, this softening could be short-lived if the conflict in the Middle East is not resolved soon,” said Irish Mortgage Advisors chairman Trevor Grant. “The recent and ongoing surge in oil prices could drive building materials inflation even higher and in turn, further push up house building costs – as well as Irish house prices.”

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House prices in Dublin rose by 5 per cent in the year while apartment prices increased by 7.5 per cent. The highest house price growth in the capital was in Dublin city at 6.8 per cent while Fingal saw a rise of 2.7 per cent.

Outside of Dublin, house prices were up by 7.4 per cent and apartment prices rose by 13.2 per cent.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest growth in house prices was the midlands (Laois, Longford, Offaly, and Westmeath) at 15.3 per cent, while at the other end of the scale, the southwest (Cork and Kerry) saw a rise of 4.2 per cent.

Households paid a median or midpoint price of €390,000 for a residential property in the 12 months to February 2026.

The highest median price paid for a dwelling was €681,500 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, while the lowest was €198,000 in Donegal.

The most expensive Eircode area over the 12 months to February 2026 was A94 which covers Blackrock in Dublin with a median price of €841,250, while F45, which includes Castlerea in Co Roscommon, had the least expensive median price of €153,000.

Some 3,370 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with the Revenue Commissioners, an increase of 3.9 per cent when compared with the 3,245 purchases in February 2025.

The total value of transactions filed in February 2026 was €1.47 billion. This was made up of 2,558 existing dwellings with a value of €1.09 billion, and 812 new dwellings with a value of €380.8 million.