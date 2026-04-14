Coimisún Pleanála grants permission for religious accommodation block in Ballsbridge

An Coimisún Pleanála (ACP) has granted planning permission to plans by developer, Keith Craddock to construct a 38-unit accommodation block for elderly members of religious orders in need of care.

The grant of permission by ACP overturns a refusal issued by Dublin City Council last September to Mr Craddock’s Granville Developments Ltd for the three-storey residential accommodation comprising 38 en suite bedrooms at Haddington Place on a site to the rear of the Sisters of The Holy Faith in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

The council refused planning permission after the Department of Education and D4 locals objected.

In its refusal, the city council concluded that the scheme would give rise to unacceptable levels of overspill vehicular activity on a nearby narrow laneway due to the location of the proposed facility on a constrained infill site.

In response to the refusal, Granville Developments Ltd appealed the decision to ACP and has granted planning permission after deciding not to accept the recommendation of its own inspector to refuse planning permission.

ACP said that in deciding not to accept the inspector’s recommendation, the commission noted the proposed use was exclusively for retired members of religious orders “which would not in itself give rise to excessive vehicular trip generation or car-parking demand”.

“Furthermore, having regard to the site’s location in close proximity to the city centre and the availability of social infrastructure and public transport, the non-provision of parking spaces was acceptable in this instance.”

The commission also said that it was mindful that the site was currently vacant and zoned for development and that the development of serviced infill urban sites was fully in accordance with national, regional and local policy.

The ACP said that it noted that the inspector and council had no significant concerns regarding the mass, scale and design of the proposed development.

It also concluded that any perceived issues associated with servicing the site as a result of narrow footpath carriageway widths should not act as a deterrent to developing the site generally.

Planning consultant for Granville Developments, Kevin Hughes told Dublin City Council that the proposal would “provide residential accommodation and care to members of religious orders in need of care”.

He said that the scheme “offers dedicated, supportive residential accommodation near existing religious properties, which is considered both appropriate and consistent with the policy of enabling people to age in place with dignity and independence”.