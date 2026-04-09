Instagram rolls out new teen protections to Irish users

Instagram is rolling out new controls for teens in Ireland. Photograph: Alamy/PA

Instagram is expanding content protections for younger users that will limit the content they view on the platform to the equivalent of what they would see in a PG-13 film.

The move, which is being rolled out to Irish users, is the international expansion of restrictions the Meta-owned platform began introducing last October, with the US, UK, Australia and Canada initially getting access.

The new settings are enabled by default for under-18s, and teens cannot opt out without parental permission.

The restrictions are inspired by movie ratings criteria and parent feedback. A stricter setting, dubbed Limited Content, will give parents more control over what their teen can view on the platform.

Meta has a number of policies already in place to limit the content that can be suggested to younger users. The new restrictions will also include posts with strong language, some risky stunts and content that encourages harmful behaviours.

Instagram will also stop teenagers following accounts that regularly share age-inappropriate content, and make it harder for them to find. Such accounts will be unable to follow teens, send them private messages or comment on posts.

Certain search terms, such as those related to suicide, self-harm and eating disorders, are already restricted for teen accounts. Meta will also block terms it considers mature, such as alcohol or gore.