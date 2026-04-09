AI is coming to take your well-paid job and Aimee Connelly’s growth plans

Irish beauty entrepreneur Aimee Connolly plans to take her Sculpted by Aimee brand into the lucrative US market later this year. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

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The AI revolution will have a severe impact on the Irish economy, a new report from the ESRI has warned, with the most educated workers in top paying jobs set to be hammered by the new technology. Peter Flanagan has the details.

On the same topic, Margaret Ward’s weekly Work feature looks at reaching for the next rung on the career ladder in the age of AI uncertainty.

The ESRI report on AI should be a wake-up call for Government, writes Cantillon.

Irish entrepreneur Aimee Connelly is planning to launch her successful beauty brand, Sculpted by Aimee, into the United States in the fourth quarter of this year.

Beauty entrepreneur Aimee Connolly shares her plans to take on the US market and become a top 10 global brand Listen | 44:15

Annual asking price inflation for homes has softened to its lowest rate in more than two years, according to a new report from online property platform MyHome. Colin Gleeson reports on its findings.

In her tech column, Ciara O’Brien looks at how even astronauts on Nasa’s Artemis II mission to the moon couldn’t outrun technology glitches, no doubt much to the disappointment of Microsoft’s PR department.

New York listed oilfield services group Weatherford International, which moved corporate headquarters to Dublin a dozen years ago and filed for examinership in 2019 to eliminate about $6 billion (€5.2 billion) in debt, plans to relocate to its spiritual home in Texas. Joe Brennan reports.

Now health tech company Withings has produced a multifunction device that not only measures your temperature, but records your heart health, too. Ciara O’Brien put the product to the test in our tech review.

In our Innovation feature, Olive Keogh talks to Cork-based Sinéad Mellett, who has created therapeutics for dogs and cats affected by chronic problems such as itchy skin.

Profit at electronics manufacturer Flextronics International Ireland fell in 2024, new accounts filed by the company show. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

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