Business

UK motor finance industry to pay £2bn less in revised customer redress programme

Bank Of Ireland has 2% of market

Bank of Ireland has a 2 per cent share of the UK motor finance market. The bank is understood to set aside cumulative provisions of €429 million for redress and compensation. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times
Bank of Ireland has a 2 per cent share of the UK motor finance market. The bank is understood to set aside cumulative provisions of €429 million for redress and compensation. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times
Mon Mar 30 2026 - 17:362 MIN READ

The UK’s motor finance industry is expected to pay about £2 billion (€2.3 billion) less for a revised redress program for consumers who were mis-sold car loans.

Bank of Ireland has a 2 per cent share of the UK motor finance market. The bank is understood to set aside cumulative provisions of €429 million for redress and compensation.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has “modestly” tightened the conditions for borrowers to receive compensation, meaning 12.1 million loans are eligible, down from 14.2 million last year, according to a statement on Monday outlining the final shape of the compensation plan.

Lenders should expect to pay £7.5 billion in compensation, down from £8.2 billion previously, and the estimated costs of running the redress scheme are now 40 per cent lower, the FCA said.

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This means the programme is set to cost the industry £9.1 billion overall, down from £11 billion in the previous version.

That approach will cheer affected firms, including banks such as Lloyds Banking Group Plc and car firms with lending operations such as Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

The industry has spent months arguing that the regulator’s proposals were too strict and failed to take proper account of last year’s Supreme Court ruling.

“It’s not as bad as it could’ve been if they’d stuck their heels in,” said Gary Greenwood, an analyst at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Lloyds has taken the largest known provision, at almost £2 billion. Mercedes-Benz, Bank of Ireland Group Plc and Barclays Plc are among the firms to have taken nine-figure charges.

Under the new version of the program, the FCA said the average redress payment will rise slightly to £829 per customer, up from about £700 in the original plan.

Operating costs have been cut through measures such as no longer requiring banks to send letters to customers by recorded mail, according to the regulator.

The FCA said earlier on Monday it would work with other regulators to tackle any law firms and claims management companies that treat customers unfairly, for example through high exit fees or false advertising. – Bloomberg

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