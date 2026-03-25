Indian embassy fails to block five-home development off Dublin’s Merrion Road

An Coimisiún Pleanála has rejected appeals by the Indian embassy and others to a development of five homes on a site behind their Merrion Road property. Photograph: Google Maps

The Indian embassy has failed to halt contentious plans for a housing scheme on Dublin’s Merrion Road over privacy and security concerns.

An Coimisiún Pleanála has upheld the Dublin City Council decision to grant planning permission to Harry and James Simpson to construct five houses on a site to the rear of 67 and 69 Merrion Road in Dublin 4.

It concluded that the proposed development was appropriate in terms of design, scale and layout and would not seriously injure the amenities of neighbouring properties in the area or the character of the conservation area.

The planning commission stated that in making its decision it had regard to the location of the existing residential site within a built-up area of Dublin city and the nature and scale of the proposed development.

India’s embassy in Ireland is at 69 Merrion Road. In its appeal, head of chancery Vijay Singh said four three-storey houses backing on to the rear garden of the embassy and a fifth house right next to the boundary wall of the embassy “will negatively impact the ambience and aesthetics of the rear garden/area of the embassy complex, where important events are regularly organised by the embassy”.

Singh argued that it would be impossible for the embassy to organise such events “after being surrounded by the new proposed units”.

“The new overbearing units will completely box in the rear area of the embassy, block out the view, obstruct ventilation and significantly reduce the amount of natural light that the embassy gets,” he said.

Singh also argued that the proposed two- and three-storey homes with balconies and/or windows overlooking the embassy would have serious implications for the security and privacy of the embassy complex and its visitors, including Indian delegations.

“As a resident diplomatic mission in Ireland, this is a matter of grave concern for the embassy,” he said.

Patricia V Harrington and Mary Lewis had also lodged an appeal against the original planning approval.

Planning consultants for the applicants, Declan Brassil and Company, said revised plans lodged with the council “will effectively avoid any adverse residential amenity impacts by way of overlooking or visual intrusion occurring”.