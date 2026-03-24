Soaring air fares and how to invest in funds

Air fares soared last year when regulators applied the Dublin Airport passenger cap, politicians will be told today. Photograph: Leah Farrell/© RollingNews.ie

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Air fares soared and airlines cut back flights when regulators applied the Dublin Airport passenger limit last year, State airport company DAA will tell an Oireachtas committee on Tuesday. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

In the latest in our series on investing, Fiona Reddan looks at how to invest in funds. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our money Q&A, Dominic Coyle helps readers figure out how long their pensions might last after retirement.

The vast majority of people with private health insurance have never switched provider or plan despite rising prices and the potential for significant savings when shopping around, new research from the Health Insurance Authority has revealed. Conor Pope reports.

Sticking with health insurance, regularly switching your insurer or at least changing to a different plan with them will be good for your wallet, writes Cantillon.

The Peter Vandermeersch controversy at Mediahuis illustrates the challenge of artificial intelligence for publishers more vividly than anything he wrote. Hugh Linehan gives his take on the controversy in his weekly media column.

A cancer patient who claimed her employer of 20 years cut her hours because it no longer wanted her as the “face” of the business after she was treated for a tumour that affected her appearance has won €20,000 for disability discrimination. Stephen Bourke tells the story.

Meanwhile, oil resumed gains on concern that other nations may be drawn into the Middle East war.

Zippay needs to play to its natural advantages in its instant payments battle with Revolut, writes Cantillon.

In Me & My Money, Sonya O’Dwyer, co-founder of Cork Whiskey Fest relays how she had to pull the plug on a business venture last year as it “wasn’t performing as expected”.