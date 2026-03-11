Eir revenue rose last year on strong fourth quarter

Business

Ciara O'Brien
Wed Mar 11 2026

Revenue and earnings at Eir rose in 2025, with the company putting in a strong performance in the final three months of the year.

The company said revenue rose 2 per cent, or €24 million, to €1.35 billion for the full year, and 5 per cent to €392 million in the fourth quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was €640 million, a 4 per cent rise year on year. That figure was €198 million for the quarter, a 10 per cent increase on the prior year. Operating costs were down 2 per cent to €410 million for the year, and flat for the quarter at €104 million.

“Eir delivered another strong and consistent operational performance during 2025, delivering both top and bottom-line growth. The performance reflects our strategy of sustained network investment and customer focus which continues to yield results in the growth of both our mobile and fibre broadband bases,” said Oliver Loomes, chief executive of Eir.

“Combined with our focus on cost control this resulted in topline revenue and Ebitda growth of 2 per cent and 4 per cent respectively year-on-year.”

Eir said the increase in revenue was attributed to a growth in its customer base. Its total fibre broadband base rose 1 per cent year-on-year to 894,000 customers, while postpay mobile customers were 91,000 higher to reach 1,294,000 customers.

Eir also has 114,000 TV customers, a 1 per cent rise over the year.

“Our performance in the fourth quarter of 2025 was in line with expectations,” said Stephen Tighe, Eir’s chief financial officer. We saw growth across the eir fibre broadband base and in total mobile customers, with a further increase seen in the multiplay bundling of eir fixed households. Our solid commercial momentum is now delivering organic revenue growth on a consistent basis.”

