Back taxes from gig economy workers and data centre attacks

Revenue is collecting taxes due from employers following a Supreme Court ruling in 2023 on gig economy workers. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Revenue could collect almost €27 million in taxes following a Supreme Court ruling that found pizza delivery drivers were staff and not self-employed, the Public Accounts Committee will be told on Thursday. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Iran’s attack on Amazon data centres in UAE highlights their vulnerability and also the potential for attacks on data centres in Ireland from so-called bad actors. In Ireland’s case, it would probably be a digital attack rather than physical, writes our tech columnist Emmet Ryan.

State airports company DAA has been left with a further vacancy on its board after the term of businessman Peter Cross ended this week. Barry O’Halloran reports on what this means for the State-owned airport operator.

In our tech review, Ciara O’Brien gets hands-on with the latest Samsung smartphone and gives her view on its new privacy features.

Iran’s most potent weapon is the disruption it can cause to global energy markets, writes Cantillon.

Strong income tax receipts linked to having a record 2.83 million people at work boosted the Government’s finances in January and February, latest exchequer figures show. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details on the Government’s finances.

As Minister for Finance Simon Harris looks to frame a savings/investment scheme to help unlock the many billions held on deposit by Irish households, there are lessons to be learned from the collapse of beer maker BrewDog in the UK, which saw its retail investors wiped out, writes Cantillon.

Tesla founder Elon Musk is locked in a bitter – and vocal – battle for influence at his firm’s electric car plant outside Berlin. Derek Scally has the details of the dispute.

In our Innovation feature, Olive Keogh tells the story of the Irish start-up taking on energy drinks with a superleaf from the Amazon.

