Subscriber OnlyBusiness Today Newsletter

Markets hit by Middle East unrest and how to get a sports scholarship

The best news, analysis and comment from The Irish Times business desk

Sarah Hawkshaw secured a Trinity Sports Scholarship. Photograph: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile
Sarah Hawkshaw secured a Trinity Sports Scholarship. Photograph: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Ciarán Hancock's picture
Ciarán Hancock
Tue Mar 03 2026 - 06:522 MIN READ

A selloff in stocks deepened on Tuesday and the dollar strengthened as investors considered the implications of US and Israeli strikes on Iran on ‌energy prices and the global economy.

Are you or your children good at sport? Fiona Reddan looks at how students can gain access to third-level education at a low cost by securing a scholarship in Ireland worth up to €10,000.

In our Q&A, a reader asks if the new renting rules might stop them getting back into their home when they return from working abroad. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Paramount’s takeover of Warner Bros more than just another Hollywood power play, writes our media columnist Hugh Linehan.

READ MORE

Paramount’s takeover of Warner Bros more than just another Hollywood power play

Donald Trump’s epic gamble in Iran threatens global economy

Good at sport? Here’s how to get a scholarship in Ireland worth up to €10,000

Will new renting rules stop me getting back into my home on my return from working abroad?

AI is a double-edged sword for Bank of Ireland: good for trimming costs, bad for revenues, writes Cantillon.

Cantillon also offers a view on Donald Trump’s decision to launch attacks on Iran, which has the potential to severely disrupt global trade and energy prices.

In Me & My Money, Mark Walton, co-founder of Irish skincare brand Voya, tells Tony Clayton-Lea why the recent purchase of an outdoor sauna has proved to be “a great investment”.

Nominations have opened for the 2026 Business to Arts Awards, which include an Accenture-sponsored bursary for digital innovation in art and a €5,000 arts bursary in partnership with The Irish Times. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

News Digests

News Digests

Stay on top of the latest news with our daily newsletters each morning, lunchtime and evening