Markets hit by Middle East unrest and how to get a sports scholarship

A selloff in stocks deepened on Tuesday and the dollar strengthened as investors considered the implications of US and Israeli strikes on Iran on ‌energy prices and the global economy.

Are you or your children good at sport? Fiona Reddan looks at how students can gain access to third-level education at a low cost by securing a scholarship in Ireland worth up to €10,000.

In our Q&A, a reader asks if the new renting rules might stop them getting back into their home when they return from working abroad. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Paramount’s takeover of Warner Bros more than just another Hollywood power play, writes our media columnist Hugh Linehan.

AI is a double-edged sword for Bank of Ireland: good for trimming costs, bad for revenues, writes Cantillon.

Cantillon also offers a view on Donald Trump’s decision to launch attacks on Iran, which has the potential to severely disrupt global trade and energy prices.

In Me & My Money, Mark Walton, co-founder of Irish skincare brand Voya, tells Tony Clayton-Lea why the recent purchase of an outdoor sauna has proved to be “a great investment”.

Nominations have opened for the 2026 Business to Arts Awards, which include an Accenture-sponsored bursary for digital innovation in art and a €5,000 arts bursary in partnership with The Irish Times. Ciara O’Brien has the details.