AI a double-edged sword for Bank of Ireland: good for trimming costs, bad for revenues

Bank of Ireland chief executive Myles O’Grady faced analyst questions on Monday on an emerging concern for investors in banks – the potential for artificial intelligence (AI) to lower the price of banking products, and industry revenues.

And with good reason. “When I look at yourselves and other Irish banks, you’ve got some of the richest product margins in Europe,” Aman Rakkar, an analyst with Barclays, highlighted to O’Grady as the latter presented the bank’s better-than-expected full-year results to the market.

Rakkar wanted to know if the CEO believed AI could ultimately hit the bank’s revenue streams.

O’Grady responded that he didn’t view this as a “clear and present risk”, but, rather, a potential long-term issue.

“It’s important that we absolutely harness the benefits of AI, but we’ve also got a keen eye on the risks,” he said.

O’Grady signalled that about 20 per cent of the bank’s targeted €250 million of cost savings over the next three years – to keep running expenses flat at €2.2 billion against the backdrop of general inflation – will come from the greater use of AI by the business.

The bank’s objective is to lower its cost-to-income ratio to the “mid-40s” per cent by 2028 from 52 per cent last year – as running costs remain stable and income continues to grow, thanks to rising customer deposits, loans and assets under management in its Davy and New Ireland businesses.

AI automation across call centres has reduced customer transfers and also helped stop €9.7 million worth of fraud across about 1 billion card transactions last year, according to the bank.

The chief executive said that “AI will play a bigger role” in helping the group lower its cost-to-income ratio even further, after 2028.

What that means for employment levels over the long term is not yet clear.

But for now, at least, the bank sees its staff count – which edged up 1 per cent in 2025 to 11,287 as insourcing of IT work more than offset a voluntary redundancy scheme culling 260 positions – falling by about 3 per cent a year. That, according to O’Grady, will be mainly through “natural attrition”.