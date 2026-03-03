Stocks extend declines as Middle East tensions remain high

A selloff in stocks deepened on Tuesday and the dollar strengthened as investors considered the implications of US and Israeli strikes on Iran on ‌energy prices and the global economy.

Asian stocks extended losses into a second day as mounting conflict in the Middle East intensified risk-off sentiment among investors.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped as much as 2 per cent, setting the gauge on track for its worst two days in 11 months after US and Israeli strikes on Iran. South Korea led equity losses, tumbling by more than 5 per cent on their return from a holiday and briefly triggering a sell-order halt for programme trading.

The Korean benchmark Kospi sank as much as 6.9 per cent, the most since August 2024, as the market reopened after a holiday. Chip heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dragged the gauge lower, dropping nearly 10 per cent each.

“The investment question is not primarily about Iran itself — it is whether the conflict leads to a larger value-at-risk episode driven by correlation into other markets,” said Nick Ferres, chief investment officer of Vantage Point Asset Management in Singapore. “My guess is that markets traded as though the conflict would be relatively short last night. However, that view might be too optimistic.”

In the latest sign of rising tensions, Iran stepped up its retaliation strikes by attacking the US embassy in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, and also threatened a full closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial waterway for the movement of oil and gas. Brent rose past $79 a barrel after jumping more than 7 per cent on Monday.

Wall Street stabilised after a volatile session on Monday which saw the S&P 500 rally from an early selloff to close ​flat and the Nasdaq Composite climb 0.4 per cent as investors bought the dip in markets.

The volatility is forcing some investors to lock in year-to-date gains in hot markets and sectors like technology after a frenzy around all things artificial intelligence. Heavyweights Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and TSMC were among the biggest drags on the regional gauge.

Still, Korea’s Kospi and Taiwan’s Taiex Index are up 42 per cent and 20 per cent respectively this year, among the best-performing gauges globally.

If transport disruptions persist in the Strait of Hormuz, that could continue to weigh on Asian equities that have been trading at record highs, said Dilin Wu, a research strategist at Pepperstone Group. “Any further supply tightening can quickly push up costs, squeeze corporate margins, fuel inflation, and weigh on risk assets.”

Fresh market volatility triggered by the Middle East conflict has heightened the chance the Bank of Japan will ‌hold off on raising rates in March, sources said, as policymakers need more time to gauge the impact on the economy.

The only factor that may prod the BOJ to raise rates at its March 18-19th meeting would be sharp falls ​in the yen, which has already taken a hit following the U.S. strikes on Iran, sliding closer to the key 160 mark on strong investor appetite for the safe-haven dollar. - Bloomberg, Reuters