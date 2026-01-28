Student accommodation plan for Blackpitts gets green light

An Coimisiún Pleanála has given the green light for plans by businessman, Eamon Waters for a purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) for Blackpitts, in Dublin 8, despite local opposition. Photograph: iStock

An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) has given the green light for plans by businessman, Eamon Waters for a purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) for Blackpitts, in Dublin 8, despite local opposition.

Mr Waters’s Blackpitts Residence UC was seeking planning permission for a 217 student bed space across six floors.

However, ACP has ordered the omission of a proposed 5th floor containing 28 bedspaces which reduces the overall scheme to 189 bed spaces.

The ruling upheld a decision by the city council which also ordered the omission of the 5th floor and Blackpitts Residence UC appealed against that condition.

The removal of the 5th floor was ordered in order to protect visual and residential amenity and prevent undue impact on neighbouring properties.

McGill Planning on behalf of Blackpitts Residence UC said that the omission of the 5th floor would “not only diminish the design quality, while delivering no tangible planning or amenity benefit, but it will also negatively impact the commercial viability of the project as a Dublin city PBSA for institutional investment”.

The scheme was also the source of a political row last October when the Minister for Further and Higher Education, James Lawless wrote to Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald to complain about councillor Ciarán Ó Meachair opposing the scheme.

In his submission with the council, Mr Ó Meachair said that “we have an over-concentration of PBSA’s in Dublin 8 already. The new proposal would be the 10th such development here since 2017 and 13 PBSA’s in total.

mr Ó Meachair claimed that “the overabundance of hotels, student accommodations and short term rentals have hollowed out much of the sense of community in The Liberties”.

Two third-party appeals by Peter Crotty of Hammond Street, Blackpitts, and Anita Kenna were also lodged against the scheme.

In her appeal, Ms Kenna of Clanbrassil Street, Dublin 8 told ACP that she moved to the Liberties which she describes one of Dublin’s most welcoming and neighbourly areas and her goal was to integrate and make this my long-term home.

She said: “However, now that I am surrounded by short-term rental, hotels, and transient accommodation blocks, that sense of neighbourhood has been lost, It is extremely disheartening to realise that this may no longer be my ‘forever home’.”

The inspector in the case, Katy Tuck recommended that planning permission be granted after concluding that the scheme “would constitute an acceptable scale and density of development in this urban location and would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or properties in the vicinity”.