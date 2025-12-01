Ibec alarmed at staff pensions plans

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

As the start date for auto enrolment nears, employers group Ibec is alarmed at plans to set minimum contributions on occupational staff pensions. Dominic Coyle has the details.

After a two-year saga, the future of the Telegraph Media Group may soon be resolved, with the Daily Mail’s £500 million bid set to create a right wing bloc to rival Rupert Murdoch’s. Mark Paul has the background to this tortuous sale process.

FT columnist Pilita Clark has a simple plea: “Leave me alone, AI.”

The administration in Northern Ireland must first deal with the economic and social failings under its control before any talk of unification can be entertained, writes our columnist John FitzGerald.

In our Q&A, a reader wonders if they can appeal if UK tax officials want them to pay more to buy back British pension rights. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In Me & My Money, Mary Fox, co-writer of season three of Hidden Assets on RTÉ One, tells Tony Clayton-Lea about stepping “away from a lucrative career to start writing. It was my biggest gamble.”

Tirlán-backed Kilkenny Cheese recorded €196.5 million in revenue last year as cheese production ramped up in its first year of operation at the €200 million Belview-based cheese factory. Its pretax profits stood at €5.3 million, according to new accounts for the company behind the joint venture between family-owned Dutch dairy producer Royal A-Ware and Tirlán. Hugh Dooley reports.

In our Opinion this week, economist Brendan Kearney says food price might moderate in the coming months but they are not going back to the levels before Ukraine war began in early 2022.

Irish manufacturing activity saw strong growth in November with a rebound from the slowest expansion in 10 months the previous month, according to new data. Hugh Dooley has the details.

AI bubble? Big Short investor Michael Burry’s bold calls often miss the mark, writes Stocktake.