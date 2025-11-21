Sole borrowers snapping up apartments and Paschal Donohoe’s legacy

Sole borrowers make up nearly two-thirds of apartment mortgages in the first half of this year.

Fingal County Council accused the DAA of “shocking” conduct in a complaint to the Department of Transport about the company’s misfiring campaign earlier this year to lift the 32 million passenger cap at Dublin Airport. Arthur Beesley has the story.

Our Interview of the Week is former Facebook Ireland chief Gareth Lambe who is now CEO of Irish medical technology company Medihive. He explains to Ian Curran how its technology is built around “delivering clinical experiences to patients and doctors”, while also offering a view on his former boss Mark Zuckerberg.

Can the ‘fog clear’ to deliver clean Irish offshore wind energy to allow the State meet its climate change targets? Kevin O’Sullivan answers this thorny question.

On a related theme, Barry O’Halloran reports that Bord Gáis Energy has joined forces with French giant ÉDF to bid to build a wind farm off the Republic’s southeast coast in a multibillion euro deal.

Was Paschal Donohoe a safe pair of hands or the luckiest minister for finance in Irish history? Eoin Burke-Kennedy interrogates the data in his weekly economics column.

In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor looks at five crunch issues facing our new Minister for Finance Simon Harris. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

What’s really holding women back at work? The World Bank has a report out on the topic that Margaret Ward examines in our World of Work.