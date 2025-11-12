Local politicians seem to be allergic to the property tax and only ever use their discretion - to increase it or decrease it each year within set limits - to keep it as low as possible. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien is in a standoff with the DAA board, over the top post in the State airports group, two months after it backed a near €1 million exit deal for chief executive Kenny Jacobs.

Mr Jacobs remains with the company and the exit package is still on the table but cannot go ahead without approval from Mr O’Brien, who wants the parties to seek a reconciliation.

The Minister wrote to the board last Thursday withholding immediate support for the deal, asking DAA chairman Basil Geoghegan and fellow directors to consider working together again with Mr Jacobs. Arthur Beesley, Joe Brennan and Martin Wall report.

The rental supply crisis is set to worsen as Ireland’s “starved” housing stock dips below 2,000, its lowest in more than three years.

That is according to the latest rental report from property website Daft which indicated there were just 1,901 homes available for rent in the entire country at the start of the month and the number of rooms rented is down seven per cent year on year. Hugh Dooley has the details.

The recent jump in Irish exports was driven – almost entirely – by pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and its two bestselling weight-loss drugs.

In a report on the likely impact of US tariffs on corporation tax here, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) said the rapid increase in exports seen during the first five months of 2025 was down to a single product category – protein and peptide-based hormones – which are used in the manufacture of these drugs. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports and he also analyses what this means for the Irish economy.

Loftus Hall, the Wexford property reputed to be Ireland’s most haunted house, has been sold for ¤3 million.

The property, which sits on 27.68 hectares (68 acres) overlooking Hook Peninsula and the landmark Hook Lighthouse, has been acquired by investor Patrick McDermott. Ronald Quinlan reports.

Now that the deadline for filing our property tax returns has passed – almost – we can all get back to moaning about the housing crisis and the state’s inability to get things done.

The lack of any connection in the minds of most people between their property tax and the services provided by local authorities is both deliberate and unfortunate. Local politicians seem to be allergic to the property tax and only ever use their discretion – to increase it or decrease it each year within set limits – to keep it as low as possible.

You could ascribe this to some sort of national pathology linked to hundreds of years of oppression, land wars, rack renting and all the rest but the bottom line is politicians don’t like imposing taxes and nobody likes paying them, writes John McManus in his weekly column.

Technology has lowered the barriers to investing. You can do it from your phone, and with free tips from friends and “finfluencers”, many Gen Z and millennials see online trading platforms as their route to wealth – but are they getting it right?

Technology has democratised investing and that’s a good thing, says Ralph Benson, co-founder and head of financial advice at online advisers Moneycube. Traditional gatekeepers to investing such as stockbroking firms, fund managers and banks are being bypassed by a generation who are tech savvy and often sceptical of received wisdom.

“It looks like many people have absorbed the lessons from the financial crisis, which is to take responsibility for their own money and not rely on big-name financial institutions telling them everything is okay,” says Benson. “So Gen Z is getting a lot right,” says Benson.

“They are putting their arms around their own money. They are unafraid to ask questions about how to put it to work, and they are taking action,” he says. “They are also investing rather than spending, which is sensible in anyone’s book.”

Accessibility of online trading platforms such as DeGiro, LightYear, Trade Republic, Davy and Revolut, and increased financial literacy have enabled the trend. Joanne Hunt garners some tips from the experts on how to do this from your phone properly.

The UK’s largest urban logistics property developer and asset manager is closing in on the purchase, for over ¤60 million, of a large-scale industrial portfolio comprising a range of assets at two of Dublin’s foremost industrial parks. Ronald Quinlan reports.

The sale of a 1.38-acre (0.56-hectare) site currently in use as a car park in the north Dublin town of Swords should see strong interest from developers and investors involved in the delivery of accommodation for the private rented sector (PRS) market, writes Ronald Quinlan.

The site at Forster Way is being offered to the market by agent JLL with full planning permission for the development of 79 apartments at a guide price of €6.2 million.