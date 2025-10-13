Irishwoman appointed CFO at largest UK-owned airport group

Marie Joyce, pictured here in 2014 at NTR's annual general meeting, has also served as a non-executive director at Dublin Airport operator DAA since 2020. Photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times National Toll Roads

Manchester Airports Group (MAG), the largest UK-owned airport operator, has recently appointed Irishwoman Marie Joyce as chief financial officer.

Ms Joyce joins the group from Irish renewables company NTR, where she has served as chief financial officer and chief operating officer since 2013.

She has also served as a non-executive director at Dublin Airport operator DAA since 2020.

The announcement of Ms Joyce’s appointment was made at the end of September.

MAG is the largest UK-owned airport group, operating Manchester Airport and East Midlands Airport, as well as London Stansted Airport in Essex.

“I am pleased and excited to join MAG at such an important time for the group and for UK aviation,” Ms Joyce said in a statement.

“MAG is an ambitious group whose priorities align closely with my own focus on disciplined growth, excellent passenger experiences and leading high-performing organisations.

“I look forward to working with the rest of the executive team and every colleague across MAG to drive our future success.”

MAG chief executive, Irishman Ken O’Toole, said Ms Joyce will “play a key role in ensuring that our investments create the greatest value by enhancing the experience of our passengers, driving sustainability initiatives and ensuring that our business continues to make a significant contribution to our regional and national economy”.

He said Ms Joyce’s “expertise in finance, combined with experience in aviation and big infrastructure, will support our Group’s plans for transformation and growth as we invest more £2.5 billion (€2.87 billion) in our airports over the next five years”.

MAG served 65 million passengers across its three airports in the 12 months to the end of March last, according to its most recent results.

The group reported revenues of £1.3 billion over the period, up 8.4 per cent from 2024.

MAG said it continued to “invest heavily” during the period, as part of its 10-year transformation programme for Manchester Airport, which will be completed this year.

It also plans to spend £2.5 billion on all three airports over the next five years.