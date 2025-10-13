Gilbane Building Company, one of the biggest construction firms in the US, has offered its expertise in the dispute over the new National Children's Hospital.

One of the largest construction companies in the United States was asked for its advice on the State’s national children’s hospital, Ronan McGreevy and Shauna Bowers report.

The Gilbane Building Company, founded by Famine-era emigrants from Co Leitrim, is one of the largest developers of healthcare facilities in the United States. It remains family-owned to this day.

Elsewhere, the budget fallout continues. Irish film and television companies have expressed disappointment at the exclusion from last week’s budget of an enhanced tax break for regional productions, two years after the Government phased out the original scheme.

On a more positive note for the sector, Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan said he wants to “revisit” the tax incentive in the future.

Staying with the budget, there is a serious danger that, given international economic headwinds, the large spending package may have to be rowed back in future years – closer to the next election, argues John FitzGerald in his latest column.

Lighthouse tourism is becoming a big revenue generator in remote parts of the country, with more than 350,000 visits and €33 million in direct revenue per year. Fergus Sweeney, who looks after tourism at Blacksod Lighthouse, tells Hugh Dooley: “It is massive for the local area. It’s creating jobs that just did not exist in the area before 2021.”

No wonder the classified sections of magazines carry discreet adverts for occasional speechwriters, writes Miranda Green in her column – it’s high stakes. And there must be a lot of suspiciously fluent AI-generated funeral speeches these days, if we go by search results that promise a “heartfelt tribute in minutes”.

Finally, Paraic Burke, head of tax at PwC Ireland, makes the case that the Government’s plan to address red tape for businesses requires urgent action and greater focus to make inroads on its main themes.

