Bank of Ireland ‘working to fix’ online banking and app disruption

Last such widespread disruption affecting bank occurred in May

Bank of Ireland said it is working to fix widespread outages impacting its online banking and mobile app. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Joe Brennan
Mon Oct 13 2025 - 14:10

Bank of Ireland said on Monday it is working to resolve widespread outages impacting its online banking and mobile app.

“We are aware that customers can’t access our app and 365 Online at present. We are working to fix this as soon as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience,” a spokesman said, after a number of customers took to social media to complain about access issues.

The last such widespread disruption affecting Bank of Ireland occurred in May.

The development comes a month after Bank of Ireland’s technology was listed by Autonomous, the international financial sector research firm (owned by AllianceBernstein), as up there with the best in Europe.

Autonomous said in the 8th annual edition of its ranking of technology in retail banks that Bank of Ireland is now in the “winners’ quadrant this year”, in a list otherwise dominated by UK, Austrian and Benelux banks.

The ranking is based of hundreds of variables drawn from an in depth survey of individual banks, market data, banks financial and public sources, Autonomous said.

