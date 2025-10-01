AI a potential career driver, but access remains uneven, survey says

Boardroom executives are more likely to use AI in the workplace.

A rising number of Irish employees see artificial intelligence as a potential driver for their career, a new survey has found, as the labour market continues to shift.

The Microsoft Ireland Work Trend Index 2025 found workers were also seeking more flexibility from employers, as 40 per cent said they have moved roles, up from 23 per cent and marking a record for the survey.

That was primarily due to work-life balance, wellbeing and issues with their direct manager.

The survey found that while burnout is at a three-year low, with 39 per cent reporting it, workplace happiness fell 13 per cent to 65 per cent, and almost a third – 30 per cent – said they planned to ask for more flexibility in their job.

The Microsot survey is a year-on-year comparison of the changing trends, experiences, and workplace expectations of workers in Ireland, with 1,000 employees questioned.

It highlighted growing adoption of AI, rising 27 per cent year on year. More than half of workers said AI skills would broaden their careers, while 42 per cent said it helps them work smarter.

But while 91 per cent of executives at board level said they used AI regularly, only 39 per cent of non-management staff have access, indicating an imbalance in access to the technology.

There was also a gender divide on the use of such tools, with only 47 per cent of women using AI versus 63 per cent of men, and Gen Z was also less likely to use AI at work.

More than 60 per cent of workers said they wanted structured AI training to speed up adoption.

That could help with the digital overload that is weighing on modern workplaces, with data showing workers being interrupted 275 times per day, or an average of every two minutes, dealing with more than 100 emails daily and spending a rising amount of time in unscheduled meetings.

“Ireland is at a turning point. As AI transforms the world of work, Irish employees and employers are navigating rapid change and new opportunities. The message from workers is urgent and clear: they want the tools, support and skills to adapt.”

“Organisations that embrace AI and invest in inclusive training will be best placed to lead in productivity, innovation, and resilience,” said Microsoft Ireland general manager Catherine Doyle.

“As leaders, we must respond with empathy and action, making AI training accessible to all workers, at every level, so everyone can enjoy the many benefits and productivity gains that this transformative technology offers.”