House price growth slows and who has won from a decade of budgets

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The average asking price for Irish homes rose at an annual rate of 5.9 per cent in the third quarter, representing a slowdown from the 7.5 per cent rate of inflation seen at the start of the year, according to property website Daft.ie. As Joe Brennan reports, Daft has also spotted an easing in transaction price growth, to 7.8 per cent in the third quarter from 9.1 per cent in the second.

Datalex has returned to its main shareholder, Dermot Desmond, for a fresh loan facility, even after the travel retail software company for airlines said that its recent delisting from the Dublin stock market could open doors to an array of different funding options. Joe has the details.

A critical “skills shortage” in the construction sector is driving the rapid growth in wages, quantity surveying firm Buildcost has said. Director Liam Langan said a lack of manpower across the industry was “putting pressure on salaries”. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Pharmacy wholesale and services company NaviCorp paid €12.6 million to buy out its former executive chairman’s stake last year, after settling a dispute that ended up in the High Court. Joe has the story.

In Your Money, as budget day nears, Fiona Reddan looks at the last decade of the fiscal events and asks who has won and lost over the last 10 years.

Dominic Coyle meanwhile answers a question on how to settle capital gains tax on a share sale, when there is no remaining evidence of the purchase price three decades ago.

Numerous media organisations have been making claims about how AI will free up their journalists to do more valuable work. But what if that means more job cuts? And what is the future of journalism in the age of AI? Hugh Linehan grapples with these questions and more in his column.

Cantillon looks at how a skills shortage is driving up wages in the construction sector and, in turn, house prices. Meanwhile it also assesses homebuilder Glenveagh’s view of the commercial property sector and the office market in particular.

Irish spirits exports hit a record €1.47 billion in 2024 ahead of US tariffs being imposed on the industry this year. Hugh Dooley reports.

Strong demand for cars and service work boosted sales at Dublin motor group Denis Mahony by more than 12 per cent last year, even as profits at the Lexus and Toyota dealer fell slightly amid rising costs. Ian Curran has read the accounts.

Vulnerable people will have access to free and confidential tax advice with the expansion of a University of Galway project into local libraries. Dominic Coyle has the details.

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given’s plans for a €4 million padel centre of excellence on lands within the grounds of The Club Hotel at Goffs, Co Kildare have fallen foul of planners. Gordon Deegan has read the decision.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.