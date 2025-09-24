Higher earnings, international experience and proximity to home make the UK the most popular destination for Irish emigrants. It’s no surprise that London-Heathrow is Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports’ most popular route, according to CSO figures. From Knock, it is London Luton (above). Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Cork-based packaging group Zeus has acquired the UK’s longest-established paper sack and packaging manufacturer in a deal valued at about £25 million (€28.6 million).

Founded in 1903, Simpac Ltd specialises in paper sacks, mailers, branded carrier bags, and food wraps. It has established itself as a leading player in developing sustainable packaging for its customers across retail, ecommerce and the agricultural sector. Ciarán Hancock reports.

Danish home furnishing retailer Jysk grew sales in Ireland by 15.3 per cent last year, while customer numbers here grew by almost 16 per cent, the group said on Tuesday.

The bump in sales and customers was aided by the addition of two new stores in Swords in Dublin, and Tullamore, Co Offaly, which brought its footprint in Ireland to 28. Colin Gleeson reports.

From big infrastructure projects to City trading floors, NHS hospitals and school staff rooms, you’ll hear Irish accents everywhere in the UK. A stint working “across the pond” is still common for Irish people.

Every year, many Irish return to Ireland too – to settle down, buy a home or get their kids into school. If you’re coming back with a few bob, here’s how to mind it, writes Joanne Hunt.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers must now both sign off on a €1 million severance deal that has been agreed with DAA boss Kenny Jacobs, who has another three years on his contract.

It is a lot of money. But some in the permanent government may consider money well spent if it serves to remind Jacobs’ successor and his peers in the other state companies who is the boss, writes John McManus in his Wednesday column.

Meanwhile, Dublin Airport operator DAA is challenging a decision that it must pay €6.3 million in development contributions to Fingal County Council.

The airport operator has lodged High Court proceedings against An Coimisiún Pleanála, formerly An Bord Pleanála, seeking a judicial review of the latter’s decision that the payments are due in connection with two car parks associated with Terminal 2. Colm Keena reports.

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of housing for both the owner-occupier and rental markets in Dublin and the Greater Dublin Area are expected to run the rule over a selection of four prime sites being offered to the market by agent Savills.

Located in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, Citywest, Dublin 24, Kinsealy, Co Dublin, and Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, the lands carry a combined guide price of €24.8 million. Ronald Quinlan reports.

Charleville Town Centre in Cork, developed in 2007 at a cost of €20 million and sold by receivers to the current owners, Solas Financial, for €2.1 million in 2018, is back on the market, seeking €3.5 million through agent Sherry Fitzgerald Commercial, writes Ronald Quinlan.

