Talks ongoing over rift between DAA board and CEO Kenny Jacobs, says Minister

Darragh O’Brien says he would have to sign off on any package for the chief executive if he was to leave the organisation but ‘we are not there yet’

DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs and Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien pictured earlier this year at the opening of Dublin Airport’s solar farm. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Martin Wall
Mon Sept 15 2025 - 10:45

Discussions aimed at dealing with a rift between the board of airport operator DAA and its chief executive Kenny Jacobs are ongoing, Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has said.

In his first public comments on the issue, the Minister said on Monday that he hoped the issues could be worked through and end in an agreed resolution.

He did not comment on whether Mr Jacobs would be leaving his position of chief executive at DAA, the commercial State company that runs Dublin and Cork airports.

Mr O’Brien told RTE’s Morning Ireland programme that he would have to sign off on any package for Mr Jacobs if his was to leave the role.

However, the Minster said: “We are not there yet”.

He said “when and if anything comes to me, I will assess it at that stage”.

DAA chief Kenny Jacobs would receive about €1m under settlement proposals to leave role ]

The Minister said the matters were primarily between the board of the DAA and the chief executive and they did not fall within his direct remit.

It emerged last week that both the board of DAA and the chief executive had engaged lawyers to resolve a rift that had emerged.

The Irish Times reported on Saturday that Mr Jacobs would receive a settlement in the region of €1 million under proposals that would see him leave the role.

A mediation process involving lawyers representing both sides intensified over recent days.

Martin Wall

Martin Wall

Martin Wall is the Public Policy Correspondent of The Irish Times.
