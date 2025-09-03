House builder Cairn Homes sees profits after tax fall by almost a third

House builder Cairn Homes saw profits after tax fall by almost a third to €31.7 million in the first six months of the year, the group’s interim results showed on Wednesday.

The performance equated to a basic earnings per share of 5.1 cent, which was down from 7.2 cent in the same period last year.

The group delivered revenue of €284.5 million, which was down 22 per cent on €366.1 million generated in the first six months of 2024.

The figure included €274 million from residential property sales of 708 units, down from €347.1 million and 893 units a year earlier.

The company also generated €10.4 million from development site sales, down from €19 million. Cairn said the trading performance was in line with expectations.

The average selling price of its closed units, excluding VAT, was €387,000. The decrease of just €1,000 reflected the ongoing delivery of competitively priced new homes to first time buyers and State partner markets, the group said.

Cairn said demand across all buyer profiles remained “exceptionally strong” over the period.

Its operating profit of €42.7 million, down €61.4 million, yielded an operating margin of 15 per cent as opposed to 16.8 per cent in the same period last year and 17.4 per cent for the full year 2024.

Operating expenses were up marginally from €19 million to €20.5 million, which reflected the ongoing investment in the group’s operational growth.

Finance costs for the period were €6.1 million, down from €6.8 million. The decrease was mainly due to lower interest rates in the period.

The board recommended an interim dividend for the period of 4.1 cent per ordinary share, which will be paid on October 15th.

Cairn started 2025 with a multi-year forward order book of 2,361 new homes with a net sales value of about €910 million which has increased to 4,092 new homes with a net sales value of €1.54 billion as at September 2nd.

The company said a competitive mortgage market, impactful State supports for first time buyers, and strong personal savings are driving positive momentum in its core first time buyer market.

The group launched eight new schemes over the period across Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Cork and Galway, with strong demand witnessed.

Cairn upgraded its guidance for the full year 2025 on the back of “exceptionally strong” sales momentum together with the success of its scaled procurement and innovation strategy.

It now expects to generate revenue of €945 million, as well as operating profit of up to €165 million, up from a previous estimate of €160 million.

“Our continued investment in scaling is building a stronger business that will enable us to continue to grow our annual volumes and profitability,” it said. The company added it remains confident about its future growth prospects.

It guided that it expects to generate revenues of more than €1 billion in 2026, as well as an operating profit of between €175 million and €180 million.

Cairn Homes chief executive Michael Stanley said the company, which celebrated a decade in business in June, has a market cap of €1.35 billion, with more than 30,000 people now living in a Cairn home.

“I am also very pleased to report that the business is performing strongly, our strategy is working, and we have doubled down on investment in our construction activities,” he said.

“As this unwinds, it will lead to a strong second half which is why we are raising our guidance today for 2025 and also introducing new guidance as a result of increased housing output for 2026.

“In keeping build cost inflation under control, maintaining average sales price consistency, and placing a strong emphasis on energy efficiency, a well-designed Cairn home represents an attractive proposition for first time buyers.”

He added that the delivery of cost-effective new homes for the group’s State partners, in mainly scaled apartment developments, is playing a “critical role” in addressing the housing crisis.