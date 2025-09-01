Central Bank of Ireland confirms it will no longer sell Israeli ‘war bonds’

The agency that sells debt on behalf of Israel has been marketing bonds in in the context funds to fight the Gaza war. Photograph: Khames Alrefi/Anadolu via Getty Images

Central Bank of Ireland approval for Israeli bonds will not be renewed after its expiry on Monday, with Luxembourg now authorised to market them in the European Union.

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf indicated the move on Monday in a letter to the Oireachtas Committee on Finance deputy chairwoman, Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell.

The bank had been under mounting political pressure over its approval for Israeli debt because of anger at Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip, which has led to tens of thousands of deaths in the Palestinian territory and the declaration by the United Nations of a famine.

Mr Makhlouf said in his letter that responsibility for approving the bonds in question had transferred to Luxembourg.

[ Protesters hold demonstration against Central Bank’s role in sale of Israeli bondsOpens in new window ]

“The Central Bank’s approval of the 2024 Prospectus will expire today, 1 September 2025. Accordingly, from 2 September 2025, it will not be possible for the State of Israel to offer bonds under the 2024 prospectus,” he said, referring to an Israeli bond prospectus issued on in September 2024

“In accordance with the provisions of the prospectus regulation concerning home Member States and the transfer of approval (Article 20(8)), the competent authority of Luxembourg approved a new prospectus for the State of Israel today, 1 September 2025 (the 2025 prospectus).

“Accordingly, from 2 September 2025, it will not be possible for the state of Israel to offer bonds under the 2024 prospectus,” he said, adding that regulators in Luxembourg had approved a new prospectus for the state of Israel, effective from Monday.

The Central Bank had consistently said it was legally obliged to approve prospectuses once they contain all the necessary information as required under EU prospectus.

Israel traditionally had its European bond prospectuses rubber-stamped in the UK, but turned to the Central Bank of Ireland for authorisations after Brexit.

The latest information note on its European bond programme, approved by the regulator in September 2023, states that the net proceeds from its programme “are intended to be used for the general financing purposes of” the state of Israel.

However, the agency that sells debt on behalf of Israel, the Development Company for Israel (International) Ltd, has been marketing bonds on the home page of its website in the context of the country needing funds to fight the Gaza war.

Ms Farrell had earlier said Ireland “must have no hand, act or part in this genocide” as she called on the bank not to renew its authorisation for the bonds.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said he believed no EU financial institution “should be involved in raising funds which are used to annihilate innocent civilians” and that he was deeply disappointing that Luxembourg would continue to facilitate the sale of the bonds.

“The EU response to this genocide has been shameful – failing to even agree a response in which Israel’s barbarism has been criticised,“ he said in a statement.

“It is now time for the EU to live up to its own purported values, on human rights and international law, and suspend its trade agreement with Israel and impose sanctions on its genocidal regime.”