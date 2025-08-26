Irish consumer confidence picks up slightly in August

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Irish consumer confidence picked up slightly in August as the economic outlook was seen to have improved as a result of the Trump administration’s tariff deal with the European Union (EU).

The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 61.1 in August from a reading of 59.1 for the previous month, but remained well below 72.1 recorded a year earlier.

While the US-EU tariff deal reached in late July imposes a 15 per cent charge on most goods being imported from the union, weighing on economic activity and employment, economists say that the accord reduces uncertainty. Joe Brennan reports.

The Government must keep its pledge to spend billions of euro on water and electricity networks to support new house building, the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) will warn ministers on Tuesday.

State water utility Uisce Éireann has told the Government that it faces serious challenges providing the infrastructure needed for the 300,000 the Coalition hopes will be built here by 2030.

A CIF delegation will tell Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, and Jack Chambers, Minister for Public Expenditure that building 60,000 homes a year will need “more than words” at a meeting on Tuesday. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Don’t worry, crossing a certain age threshold isn’t all bad. First of all, if you celebrate your 50th, it means you’re still alive. So that’s good.

And secondly, this landmark age can also be positive from a financial perspective. Okay, you’re not quite in the golden years bracket yet, where you get a discount at Woodies, but being in your 50s can still bring certain advantages. Here Fiona Reddan takes a look at what you should know.

In our Your Money Q&A Dominic Coyle answers a question from a reader who want to know if he buys a rental property for his daughter that is half in her name, but she does not take any of the rental income, what is her tax liability?

If there’s a Master’s in business administration that doesn’t have a Taylor Swift marketing module – perhaps an add-on to last year’s study of Swiftonomics, which explored the financial boost to cities hosting her Eras Tour – students are missing out on a serious lesson, writes Bernice Harrison in our Tuesday column.

Cantillon notes that HealthBeacon is on track to increase its patient subscription base by 50 per cent in 2025 – and finally reaching profitability for the first time by the end of the year. Some turnaround.

Our resident sage also wonders if the Government’s plan to reset trade in the light of Donald Trump’s actions will deliver?

