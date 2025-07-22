Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud recovers from April revenue dip

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud co-owner Patrick Guilbaud in his restaurant in the Merrion Hotel. Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, which has two Michelin stars, said on Tuesday it had recovered from a temporary dip in revenue in April due to US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement.

In an interview, co-owner Patrick Guilbaud said that business was steady in 2025 so far with a four to five per cent increase in revenues on last year.

“Business is very steady this year. It is quite good and is better than last year. We are very pleased.”

He said that the restaurant continues to aim for a third Michelin star. “We do the best we can every day and are working very hard.” This year is the restaurant’s 44th in business.

In reference to the impact on business of Mr Trump announcing planned US tariffs at the start of April, Mr Guilbaud said “after the tariffs in April we had a drop in business for two to three weeks”.

Mr Guilbaud made his comments as accounts were filed by Becklock Ltd, trading as Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, showed post-tax profits of €117,770 for the 12 months to the end of August last.

The post-tax profit of €117,770 was a 30 per cent decrease on the post tax profits of €167,554 for the prior year.

The profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €292,627

At the end of August last, Becklock Ltd’s accumulated profits totalled €2.51 million.

The company’s cash funds increased from €869,055 to €1.38 million.

Staff costs declined from €1.7 million to €1.47 million as numbers employed reduced by one to 37.

Directors’ pay more than halved from €439,448 to €211,000, consisting of emoluments of €99,000 and pension contributions of €112,000.

The restaurant’s lunch menu costs €95 per person – the same price as this time last year while A La Carte ranges from €135 to €185 with the eight-course tasting menu costing €275 per person.

Mr Guilbaud no longer has a controlling stake in Becklock after transferring almost half of his share to his son, Charles, who is part of the management team. The transfer took place during the 2023/24 financial year

Charles has a 25 per cent share in the business as a result and has signed off on the 2024 accounts in his role as a director.

Other members of the board are listed as Stefan Robin, Guillaume Lebrun, Martin Naughton, Lochlann Quinn and Kieran Glennon.