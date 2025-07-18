Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The EU is preparing a list of potential tariffs on US services, as well as export controls, as part of its possible retaliation if trade talks with Washington fail, two officials briefed on the negotiations said. Such a move may mean big ramifications for Ireland given the number of US tech firms based here. Combine that with Donald Trump’s threat to put tariffs on pharmaceuticals, many of which are manufactured here, and the trade war is getting worse and worse for Ireland.

Staying with tariffs, Cliff Taylor assesses what the latest Trump moves are actually working for the US, while Martin Wolf outlines the absurdity of Donald Trump’s trade policy and outlines how he is already reshaping world trade.

Digicel, the Caribbean-based telecoms company founded by Denis O’Brien, has hired investment bankers at JP Morgan to help organise a potentially imminent refinancing of $2.3 billion (€2 billion), according to sources. Joe Brennan reports.

In Business This Week, Raglan Capital boss Cathal Friel talks to Joe about his career in business and why the art of the deal matters to him more than money.

In Agenda, Ian Curran looks at where RTE stands as it deals with costs cuts and a string of reforms slated to come with the upcoming Broadcasting Bill.

World of Work looks at the joy, and challenges, of being pregnant at work and what happens when an employer isn’t as supportive as might be expected.

Joe also reports that AIB has decided that its UK unit will report in future to the group’s retail banking managing director, Geraldine Casey, in Dublin, underscoring how the business has shrunk significantly in recent times.

Ireland exported goods with a total value of €134.4 billion in the first five months of the year, an increase of almost 50 per cent on the same period last year, as companies rushed to send goods to the US ahead of tariffs. The data underscores just how much of an impact tariffs have had on Irish trade already. Ian Curran reports.

Killarney Brewing and Distilling (KBD) has told staff it will cease operations. The Kerry-based company, which has been in examinership, informed workers on Thursday, according to a source familiar with the business. Hugh Dooley reports on the latest grim news to hit an Irish drinks business.

We hear more and more about driverless cars and autonomous driving, but why are companies so reticent about showing the human hand at work in the background? Sarah O’Connor explores why firms want to keep that hidden.

Brian O’Sullivan, founder and owner of Zeus Group, has been chosen as The Irish Times Businessperson of the Month for June, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland. The Cork-based packaging group announced in June that it had completed bolt-on acquisitions in England and Spain that will add €20 million to its annual revenues, which will be in excess of €500 million this year.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has defended the Government’s plans for the upcoming budget, including the decision to not repeat the one-off cost-of-living payments provided last year. Vivienne Clarke has the details.

The State should target five, or six “crucial” projects, including Dublin’s water supply, a multibillion upgrade of the electricity network and ring roads for Cork and Limerick, it has been urged. A debate on the future of the State’s economy at the Patrick MacGill Summer School in Glenties Co Donegal heard that nearly €2 billion needs to be spent annually to provide water supplies for an extra 50,000 houses a year, skewed heavily towards high-density developments in places such as north Dublin. Mark Hennessey is in Donegal.

