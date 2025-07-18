German drug-maker Aenova to create 10 jobs with expansion of Kerry facility

German drugmaker Aenova is to create 10 jobs with a significant expansion of its facility in Killorglin, Co Kerry.

The company, which trades as Temmler Ireland here, said the development would enable it to develop “innovative drug delivery systems” in the future.

It said the development will place the Killorglin site at the centre of its development capabilities in particle engineering, focusing on spray-dried amorphous solid dispersions and inhalation powders.

The investment aims to improve bioavailability of poorly soluble drugs, which constitute about 80 per cent of compounds in global research pipelines.

Temmler Pharma took over the Killorglin site in 2007 and was acquired itself by Aenova Group five years later. The group currently employs 68 people at the facility.

The expansion in Killorglin will create about 10 new roles in the areas of research and development, pharmaceutical technology, and analytics.

David McWilliams on how ‘big incentives’ to build could save Dublin city Listen | 36:51

Florent Bordet, chief scientific officer at Aenova, said the company helps its customers speed up the drugmaking process.

“As an end-to-end contract development and manufacturing organisation, Aenova supports its customers throughout the entire drug product life cycle, from pre-formulation and development to commercial manufacturing,” he said.

“Bioavailability is crucial for new pharmaceutical active ingredients. Our new spray drying technology in Killorglin can help to address this issue and aid our customers bring their products to market faster.”

Aidan Spillane, managing director at the Killorglin site, said the facility collaborates closely with scientific researchers at University College Cork and University of Limerick.

IDA Ireland chief executive Michael Lohan said the facility has “continually fostered opportunities, investment, and employment” in Killorglin.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said: “I warmly congratulate Aenova on this exciting expansion of its Killorglin facility, which not only strengthens Ireland’s position in advanced pharmaceutical development but also brings high value employment to Co Kerry.

“This investment is a strong vote of confidence in the southwest region’s skilled workforce, world-class research partnerships, and thriving life sciences ecosystem.”