William Fry is in talks to hire a number of partners from Eversheds Sutherland Ireland. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Law firm William Fry is in advanced talks to hire as many as four equity partners from Eversheds Sutherland Ireland following the collapse of merger between both firms talks last month, according to sources. Joe Brennan reports that about nine current and former equity partners at Eversheds Sutherland Ireland are also on track to join a new practice Eversheds Sutherland (International) is setting up in the Republic.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has downgraded its growth forecasts for the Irish economy, citing US trade policy uncertainty which it said was already dampening investment and consumption. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan is preparing to bring a memo to Cabinet on July 8th to pave the way for draft legislation that would give effect to a plan by the State’s judiciary to hike personal injury awards by almost 17 per cent, according to sources. Joe has the scoop.

On the Inside Business podcast, Ciarán Hancock is joined by Willie Walsh, the director general of IATA, the Geneva-based representative group for the airline industry. The former Aer Lingus CEO talks about airline profits and whether air fares are likely to go up or down in the near term, as well as why Ireland is something of a laughing stock on the international stage thanks to the Dublin Airport passenger cap.

Irish consumer sentiment improved in June as worries around tariffs cooled and interest rates fell, but concerns over trade wars, escalating military conflicts and cost of living pressure kept the gains marginal. Hugh Dooley reports.

This is probably the era of technology products for babies. Sometimes the choice can feel overwhelming though. Helpfully, Ciara O’Brien goes through the best baby tech of the year to date.

Penneys parent company, Primark is set to cut around 100 roles from its Dublin headquarters, planning to outsource a number of support roles to India through Accenture. Hugh has the story.

More than 90 per cent of Irish businesses believe they are adequately protected against cyberattacks even though almost six in 10 do not regularly update their software, according to research by insurance broker Gallagher. Colin Gleeson reports.

One of the companies in the international human resources (HR) firms’ “spy” dispute instructed that “discreet” surveillance be carried out on the Irish payroll compliance manager at the centre of High Court proceedings over the affair, a judge was told on Wednesday.

