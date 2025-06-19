The Central Bank in Dublin. The bank has warned of the impact from US tariffs on the economy here. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

US tariffs could, in an extreme scenario, punch an €18 billion hole in the public finances, the Central Bank has warned. In a special article published alongside its latest quarterly bulletin, the regulator war-games the threat to Ireland’s tax base from a big change in US trade policy. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has read the article, as well as the bulletin.

IDA Ireland will spend “significantly more” than €100 million to develop the first of three planned “next generation sites” around the State, according to Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke. It is understood to be targeting the computer chip sector. Hugh Dooley has the details.

DCU took in €12.92 million from its student accommodation in 2024, down marginally on the €12.97 million made the year prior. The figures, reported by a subsidiary of the university to the Companies Registration Office, bring the total income generated by Irish universities from student accommodation to €126 million for the year. Hugh has the story.

How far away is AI from deep thinking and reasoning, really? In his column, Emmet Ryan outlines how far away it is.

READ MORE

Staying with AI, Cantillon assesses if the costs of money and resources being pumped into the sector are really worth it, while also looking at the decision to lift paycaps at AIB and PTSB. It also takes a critical look at the sale of tickets for the NFL game in Croke Park later this year.

In Tech and Innovation, Ciara O’Brien takes us through the tech tools you might need on holiday this summer, while Sean Duke visits a company developing medical devices it hopes will allow some cancer patients to treat themselves at home.

The Dublin Port Company has paid almost €1.7 million in a vacant site levy for an empty piece of land in its portfolio. The property, which was valued at €4 million in 2019, was added to the vacant site register of Dublin City Council in 2018. Ken Foxe reports.

Consumers are being warned to be on “high alert” for a seasonal rise in scams linked to last-minute travel deals. FraudSmart, the fraud awareness initiative developed by Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) – the industry group for the banks – said it was issuing the warning because holidaymakers are being specifically targeted by fraudsters. Colin Gleeson reports.

Drone delivery service Manna Drones has lodged plans with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council for an aerial food delivery hub in Dundrum. Gordon Deegan reports.

Amazon has told its white collar employees that their jobs are at risk from artificial intelligence in the next few years, marking a rare explicit warning from a senior tech executive that AI will lead to lay-offs. Andy Jassy, the ecommerce giant’s chief executive, told employees in a memo on Tuesday that the company was deploying AI across its operations, particularly in its logistics network, to help lower costs. It’s one of the first times a CEO has been explicit about AI’s impact on jobs in the future.

Incoming chief executive of Enterprise Ireland (EI), Jenny Melia called on companies to invest in innovation and sustainability in order to maintain the competitiveness of Irish food business. Hugh has the story.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.