Vodafone to shift headquarters to St Stephen’s Green

Vodafone Ireland is to move its headquarters to the city centre next year, leaving the Sandyford location it has occupied for more than two decades.

The company said it would relocate to 70 St Stephen’s Green as the building’s sole occupant from April next year.

The lease on its Mountainview building in Central Park, Sandyford, was due to expire or renew in 2026.

“As we mark 25 years in Ireland, we are pleased to move to a new location where we will be much closer to our customers including many businesses and State bodies,” Vodafone Ireland’s HR director Noelle Burke said.

“Mountainview in Central Park and the Sandyford district has been a wonderful home to Vodafone Ireland for a long time, and we are pleased that we will continue to have a smaller presence there.”

Vodafone announced the move to Mountainview in May 2002. More than 2,000 people work with Vodafone in Ireland, and almost half are currently based at its headquarters, with the company operating a hybrid policy that has staff in the office between eight and 10 days a month.

The new location will also advance the company’s net zero commitment by 2028, halving carbon emissions for its headquarters by facilitating a shift to public transport alongside a significantly more energy efficient building.

“Our climate goals are important to us, and this decision is aligned to our commitment to reducing carbon emissions,” Ms Burke said. “This was a key driver in our decision-making process, to ensure we can provide a central location for our employees and customers, helping to reduce our impact on the environment.”