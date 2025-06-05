Deliveroo tests drone deliveries with Manna partnership

Food delivery company Deliveroo has teamed up with Irish drone operator Manna to bring drone deliveries to customers in Dublin.

The company will use the drones alongside the existing rider delivery network, with a pilot phase to test demand. The service will be available in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, where Manna already operate its drone deliveries.

Deliveroo branded drones will deliver food to customers in as little as three minutes. The company is hoping to better serve harder to reach areas with the drones, bypassing road traffic and speeding up deliveries.

Among the restaurants that will take part in the initial phase are Musashi, WOWBurger, Boojum and Elephant & Castle. The plan is to include more restaurants and roll out launch grocery and retail deliveries within the next six months.

“Our mission is to bring local neighbourhood favourites to as many people’s doors as possible, and constantly raise the bar on the experience and service we provide - so –’m thrilled to launch drone deliveries in Dublin today,” said Carlo Mocci, chief business officer at Deliveroo.

“We’re excited to explore how drones can help us reach new customers, complementing our existing rider model and if successful, the prospect of expanding drone deliveries across Ireland and into other markets.”

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Bobby Healy, Manna has developed aviation-grade drones that fly at 80km/h and deliver goods including groceries, takeaways and medicines.

The drones can deliver orders quickly within a 3km radius of the hub, reducing congestion on roads and cutting carbon emissions associated with delivery vehicles. A single aircraft can do 100 deliveries a day, with up to 20 aircraft capable of being remotely managed by one Manna employee. To date, Manna has carried out more than 170,000 flights.

“Air delivery is fast, clean, and safe, offering a new avenue for local businesses to reach more consumer,” said Mr Healy. “Manna Air Delivery is proud to partner with Deliveroo, a platform trusted by top local restaurants and eateries, to bring this innovative delivery experience to customers.”

Manna currently operates in the Dublin 15 area, having previously run trials in Balbriggan and Galway. It is also seeking planning permission for a new hub in Tallaght, and plans to open others along the M50 and further afield.

However, drone deliveries have come up against local opposition, with residents raising concerns about noise levels from the drones and privacy. Manna drones are equipped with cameras that are activated only when the drone arrives at its delivery location and hovers 14m above the ground, to ensure that the delivery area is free from obstacles.

Manna says it received about 80 complaints, while Fingal County Council received 25 between January 2024 and 2025, with 18 mainly regarding noise.