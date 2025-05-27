US president Donald Trump appeared to row back on his threat to hike tariffs on the EU. Photograph: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The world “cannot afford” a trade war, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said, after US president Donald Trump threatened to impose steep tariffs on the EU. Addressing an economic conference in Killarney, he acknowledged the US was “anxious” to get a trade deal and that it had issues it wanted resolved but he said he also believed the European Union was being “sensible” and wanted to land the deal in “a reasonable zone”. His comments came hours after US president Donald Trump said he would extend the deadline for the European Union to face 50 per cent tariffs until July 9th after a phone call with Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Given his latest partial climbdown, where do things go from here? Cliff Taylor outlines what’s at stake, while Eoin Burke-Kennedy assesses what may be Trump’s weak point in negotiations.

Former US president Joe Biden’s health is back in focus, as a tell-all book has a slew of revelations about how he really was doing in recent years. But how did the media do when it came to covering Biden’s health? Hugh Linehan runs the rule over its coverage.

A High Court judge has signed off on the appointment of an examiner for aviation firm CityJet. Barry O’Halloran has the story, with some investors already circling the firm.

The data centre boom is already producing winners and losers. Cantillon looks at one Irish firm already called out as a winner, and another bigger firm feeling the wrath of The Donald.

The Department of Finance is set to wind down over the coming months the special banks shareholding and financial advisory division set up as the Government bailed out lenders during the financial crisis. Joe Brennan reports.

Dublin-based DunPort Capital Management has taken on an investment from a UK firm as it continues to grow its private credit business.

In Your Money, Fiona Reddan asks if investing is finally getting cheaper for people in Ireland.

Dominic Coyle meanwhile answers a reader question on the impact of releasing equity in a home on a person’s eligibility for Fair Deal, and another on whether to start a pension now or wait for autoenrolment.

Fast fashion group Shein has been ordered by the Irish consumer watchdog to rectify several practices on its platform that potentially breach European Union (EU) law. Colin Gleeson reports.

Ireland’s 2030 offshore wind targets “are in serious jeopardy, without decisive and immediate Government action”, according to the Irish wind industry. Kevin O’Sullivan has the details of the warning.

