Bookies subject to morning raids in competition probe

An Garda Siochana members accompanied the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission during searches of "businesses active in the betting industry".

Competition regulators and gardaí raided bookies on Thursday morning in an investigation into possible price fixing in the Irish betting industry.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) confirmed it had searched “businesses active in the betting industry” as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into potential breaches of competition law.

Deals between any businesses to fix the prices that they charge, and other activities that eliminate competition and boost costs to consumers, are criminal offences under Irish law.

Detectives and members of An Garda Síochána’s National Economic Crime Bureau accompanied authorised commission officers on the dawn raids.

They were seeking evidence that companies or individuals were not complying with competition or consumer protection law.

The commission has the power to search business premises or private homes unannounced on foot of District Court warrants to gather evidence during investigations.

Industry body, the Irish Bookmakers’ Association, said it consistently operated in full compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements and would continue doing so.

“We will also continue to co-operate fully with any authority seeking our assistance,” said the organisation.

“Unfortunately, as the matter is a live investigation with the CCPC, we are unable to provide further comment at this time.”

The commission urged anyone with information or evidence to come forward.

It runs a cartel immunity programme, with the State’s Director of Public Prosecutions, and an administrative leniency programme.

According to a statement, individuals can avoid criminal prosecution and get immunity from, or reductions in, fines, if they co-operate with any CCPC investigation.

This is the second investigation of bookmakers in recent years by the competition regulator. It scrutinised the same industry in 2023.

It did not name any of the businesses raided on Thursday.

Companies convicted of competition law breaches face possible fines and other penalties.

Irish and EU laws ban a range of anticompetitive behaviour by businesses.