Irish people to spend €530m on package holidays

Irish consumers could spend €530 million on package holidays this year, with most of them heading for the sun. Photograph: Thomas Demarczyk/Getty Images.

Irish people could spend almost €530 million on package holidays this year, official figures show.

State regulator the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) licensed 79 travel agents and eight tour operators this month as the industry geared up for its busiest period of the year.

Based in information submitted by travel agents, the IAA estimates their total turnover this year will hit €529.4 million, which indicates the amounts they believe customers will spend buying package holidays.

The spend is slightly ahead of the €524.2 million that the industry forecast 12 months ago.

While the figures do not indicate which destinations Irish people favour, recent surveys show that sun holidays continue to top the list.

Travel agent Click&Go’s last round-up of holidaymakers’ plans showed that six out of 10 Irish people intended to seek warm weather this summer.

Its survey found that cruises were next best, followed by city breaks and then the United States. Most Irish people intend travelling abroad at some point.

The IAA’s calculations are tied to the bonds that travel agents must have in place to protect travellers should their businesses fail.

Tour operators’ revenues should reach €3.9 million this year, a sharp increase on the €3 million estimated for 2024.

The authority holds two licensing rounds a-year in spring and autumn. It advises people not to book holidays with agents that are not licensed.