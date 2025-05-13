Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs globally

Microsoft is set to cut around 3% of its global workforce.

Microsoft has confirmed it will cut thousands of jobs from its global workforce, with a plan to reduce the layers of management at the tech giant.

But the multinational said planned reductions across the company would less than 3 per cent of the total workforce.

It is not yet known how the cuts will affect the Irish business. The company employs over 6,000 people in Ireland

“We continue to implement organisational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace,” the spokesperson said.

READ MORE

The news was initially reported by CNBC in the US.

Microsoft has trimmed jobs several times since 2022, when a wave of job losses hit the wider tech community. The prospect of more cuts had been reported last month.

However, the company has continued to grow its business. Microsoft has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence, building new features into its software and partnering with OpenAI to develop the technology.

– Additional reporting: Bloomberg